‘Cinema is the heartbeat of a nation...’: Gautam Adani urges India to reclaim its global narrative

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has urged India to actively shape its global image by reclaiming its narrative through cinema, storytelling, and emerging technologies. Speaking to students at Whistling Woods International, Adani emphasised that India’s identity must not be defined through foreign lenses.

“Never did I imagine that an infrastructure entrepreneur like me would be speaking to some of the most creative minds of our country,” Adani said. “This year is indeed special, marking the centenary celebrations of two towering legends — Guru Dutt Ji and Raj Kapoor Ji. Together, they taught us that cinema is not just entertainment; it is poetry in motion, philosophy in colour, and the heartbeat of a nation finding its voice.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

He remarked, "If we do not narrate who we are, others will rewrite who we were," urging the nation to take charge of its own stories in an era where narratives influence perceptions globally. Adani highlighted that India's hesitance to own its narrative has enabled others to profit from distorted portrayals of the country's reality, particularly through Western films depicting India.

Adani pointed to the dangers of remaining silent on the world stage, cautioning, "Silence is not humility, it is surrender," and referenced films such as 'Gandhi' and 'Slumdog Millionaire' as examples where Indian stories have been filtered through external lenses. He argued that a lack of narrative ownership has allowed caricatures of Indian identity to dominate international perceptions. "Our weakness has never been imagination; it has been hesitation," he stated, highlighting that India has the creative capability but often refrains from asserting its voice.

Advertisement

He further warned of the dual power of storytelling, stating, "In the right hands, it shapes nations. In the wrong hands, it manipulates minds." Adani emphasised that the responsibility for shaping India's identity should rest with its own creators, rather than with those who may lack a genuine understanding of the country's complexities. He reflected on the influence of storytelling beyond entertainment, noting its capacity to shape perceptions and move markets.

Reflecting on recent challenges, Adani drew attention to the 2023 Hindenburg report, which temporarily erased over USD 100 billion from the Adani Group's market value. He described it as "a totally false story" that had been "weaponised," and referred to the report as a "calculated attack". He said, "And this experience taught me that in today's world, truth must also be loudly told. For silence leaves space for others to script your destiny."

Advertisement

Adani maintained that the Adani Group succeeded in reclaiming its narrative and emerged stronger. He commented that the episode demonstrated an era "where headlines can undo decades of hard work, and where stories of truth trail stories of perception". He insisted that India must "own our story, not with arrogance, but with authenticity, not as propaganda, but as purpose."

Illustrating the influence of cinema, Adani referenced American films, stating the movie "is not just selling cinema; it is projecting power". He elaborated, "Behind the dogfights and heroism lies brilliantly crafted narratives, one that showcases national pride, the might of the US military, and drives exports, an image of American courage to every corner of the world. These films are not just stories. They are strategic instruments designed to shape perception, project US strength, and define US identity." He included titles such as Independence Day, Black Hawk Down, American Sniper, Rocky, Apollo 13, and Rambo as examples.

Adani addressed the imbalance in the way India's stories are told globally, remarking, "For too long, India's voice has been firm within our own borders but faint beyond them. And in that silence, others have lifted the pen, sketching Bharat through their lenses tinted by bias and shaped by their convenience." He questioned why films like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Gandhi' continue to define Indian narratives, saying, "Our sorrow has become their spectacle," and called for an end to the cultural outsourcing of Indian identity.