scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Godrej Industries reports Q4 PAT at Rs 423.65 crore

Total income during the March quarter was at Rs 3,141.28 crore. It stood at Rs 2,343.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Diversified firm Godrej Industries Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 423.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 178.3 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

In view of acquisitions and changes in the company's shareholdings during the period/year in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the consolidated results for the period/year are not strictly comparable with those of the previous periods/year, Godrej Industries said.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea Q4 loss narrows to Rs 4,881.90 crore QoQ; ARPU up 16.86%

Total income during the March quarter was at Rs 3,141.28 crore. It stood at Rs 2,343.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Shares of Godrej Industries Monday settled at Rs 456 apiece on the BSE, down 3.04 per cent from its previous close.

ALSO READ: ITC posts 10.69% growth in FY19 profit at Rs 13,162.30 crore

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos