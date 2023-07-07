Haier Appliances to invest Rs 400 crore to expand capacity in Greater Noida

Haier Appliances India, a leading consumer durables maker, will invest Rs 400 crore in the next phase of expansion in its manufacturing facility at Noida-Greater Noida region in Uttar Pradesh. The home appliances major’s latest initiative is aimed at strengthening its production capacity and backward integration.

Set up at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the facility in Noida Industrial Area is already feeding the firm’s requirements for the India market by rolling out large appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines. The next phase of expansion is aimed at growing its component ecosystem and focused on establishing a plant for injection moulding and sheet metal - key ingredients for large home appliances.

While the second phase of expansion will be complete by November 2024, the facility is already the largest manufacturing unit for air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators in the region for Haier, and has produced 2 million appliances, it said. Haier India is a subsidiary of Chinese appliances giant Haier Group, headquartered in Shandong, China.

“We are thrilled to embark on the second phase of expansion at our Greater Noida plant. This significant investment not only underscores our commitment to the Indian market but also strengthens our position as a leading player in the home appliances industry. With enhanced manufacturing capabilities and increased backward integration, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional products to our valued customers while contributing to the larger vision of a self-reliant India,” said Satish NS, President at Haier India.

Haier’s move comes at a time when the Indian authorities are increasing their scrutiny on Chinese origin companies, especially in the fields of automotive, telecom and mobile applications, among others. While Chinese automakers like MG Motor faced the heat as authorities stalled fresh investment proposals from its parent SAIC, others like Great Wall Motors had to leave India market due to such roadblocks.