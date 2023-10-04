HCG expands its reach to Indore with strategic acquisition of SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital

Indian cancer care chain Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) on Wednesday announced strategic acquisition of SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital in Indore, marking its entry into the healthcare landscape of Madhya Pradesh.

This is part of HCG’s aim to address the region’s growing healthcare needs. With plans to add 100 beds and state-of-the-art cancer diagnostic and treatment facilities within the next two years, HCG aims to enhance its presence in the region significantly. This development positions HCG as a network of 21 comprehensive cancer centres with 24 hospitals across India and Africa, along with eight day care centres.

SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital, a key market player in the private healthcare sector, currently has 50 cancer care beds and houses advanced Linear Accelerator (LINAC) technology, a medical device used for external beam radiation therapy, delivering high-energy X-rays to target and treat cancerous tumours with precision. The acquisition not only strengthens operational capabilities but also paves the way for organ-specific practices and the incorporation of cutting-edge cancer care technologies.

The strategic location of Indore holds significance for HCG due to its established market leadership in neighbouring states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat. This acquisition marks a significant step in HCG’s focus to expand its network of cancer care facilities and provide accessible and cancer care to a wider population.

“This acquisition has the potential to transform oncology care in Indore and the surrounding areas, aligning with our mission of accessible and exceptional cancer care across India,” Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HCG said.

India faces a rising burden of cancer incidence, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for a significant share. HCG, started in 1989, offers comprehensive diagnostic and treatment facilities across its 21 cancer centres. “Our aim is to bring advanced and comprehensive cancer treatment closer to patients, eliminating the need for extensive travel. We look forward to leveraging our network of renowned oncologists and the largest Tumour Board in the country to benefit patients in Indore and Madhya Pradesh,” Raj Gore, CEO of HCG said.

HCG’s holistic approach to cancer care, encompassing prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care, aims to enhance patient outcomes and provide a better quality of life.