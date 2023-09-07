HCLTech bags multiyear deal with Australian agri player Elders

Indian IT services company HCLTech announced that it has been selected by Elders, an Australian company working in the agricultural sector, to accelerate digital transformation across the agri company’s business operations.

Michael Horton, executive vice president and country manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech, "Elders will continue to offer customers and employees an excellent user experience. Further, to support the next phase of Elders' digital transition we will continue to provide consistent on-the-ground support from our Adelaide delivery center."

The deal's financials were not disclosed.

The IT company noted that under the multi-year partnership, HCLTech will provide managed IT services and a diverse portfolio of IT capabilities to Elders, including the ability to harness HCLTech's AI offerings and other opportunities.

Scott Placentino, Head of IT Operations at Elders, "Delivering reliable IT Services to our staff across Australia is a key priority. We have had a long and well-respected relationship with HCLTech. They have been integral in supporting our business and our digital transformation journey, so it was a straightforward decision to engage them for our next phase of digital transformation.”

Moreover, the IT services company will also be responsible for application development and management, digital workplace capabilities, infrastructure, cybersecurity and data management for the agri business.

They further added that HCLTech’s differentiated portfolio would enable Elders with reliable IT capabilities to support the entire business, ensuring stable transformation and evolution as the business adapts to the rapidly evolving agribusiness market.

Indian IT company HCLTech has bagged multiple big ticket deal wins in the past few months. Its deal with telecom player Verizon for $2.1 billion is one of the biggest of these. Moreover, after the first quarter results for FY24, the company’s top management noted that they have a large deal pipeline pending which will reflect in the upcoming quarters.