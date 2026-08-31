HDFC Bank share price rises: Targets by UBS, Bernstein, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley

HDFC Bank Ltd shares held ground in Monday’s trade after foreign brokerages including UBS, Bernstein, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Jefferies largely retained their 'Buy' or 'Outperform' ratings on the stock, even as MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek reappointment. Domestic brokerages, including ICICI Securities, Antique Stock Broking, Axis Capital, Nuvama and MOFSL, also retained their ratings.
HDFC Bank shares were trading 2.02 per cent higher at Rs 734.55 apiece. A few analysts said they saw the development coming, especially as a term extension for Jagdishan from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would have been difficult amid the recent operational and governance lapses.
UBS’ Alok Srivastava retained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,130. Bernstein’s Pranav Gundlapalle and Macquarie’s Suresh Ganapathy retained 'Outperform' ratings with target prices of Rs 1,150, the highest among brokerages following the CEO’s decision so far. Domestic brokerage Nuvama retained a target price of Rs 875, the lowest so far.