HDFC Securities partners with Equitas SFB to offer demat, trading services

HDFC Bank subsidiary and stock broking company, HDFC Securities Ltd, has partnered with small finance bank Equitas to provide demat accounts, and broking and investment services to its customers. Equitas Small Finance Bank will offer its customers a 3-in-1 account that will help them access the services of HDFC Securities.

This will make it easy for Equitas’ customers to open accounts for regular share transactions. All Equitas Small Finance customers will be able to open their demat account for buying and selling shares and trading in futures, commodities, and currencies.

This tie-up will provide customers of Equitas with additional investment avenues, enabling them with more choices and allocating their savings across asset classes. Customers will now have access to the latest technology, making it user-friendly to open a digital account with zero charges. HDFC Securities will add more to this digital experience, it said.

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC securities Ltd said, “We believe that when these customers experience the seamless services offered via HDFC Securities, their confidence and trust in relying on a single relationship with the Bank will be strengthened for all their financial needs. We believe that the future of financial services lies in such single relationship opportunities.”

Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product and Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “With the help of HDFC Securities, we will now be able to provide better solutions for our trader and investor segment thereby empowering them further with the 3-in-1 account.This partnership will ensure that our customers have a hassle-free way to transact, save and invest through a single account.”

With over 20 years of experience, HDFC Securities serves more than 2 million retail and institutional investors. It offers over 30 investment vehicles, spanning asset classes such as stocks, gold, real estate and debt instruments. The company offers investment and direct trading services through buying and selling of equities, along with currency derivatives, mutual funds, NCDs, fixed deposits, bonds, and more.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is a new-age bank that offers a bouquet of products and services, and has a diversified asset portfolio.

Also read: YES Bank, ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank: Where to invest post Q1 results?