Hero Motocorp donates 13 ambulances to Uttarakhand to strengthen health infra

Hero MotoCorp, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform 'Hero WeCare'' has donated 13 ambulances to the Uttarakhand government. This initiative of the company aims to help strengthen the healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Hero MotoCorp for their significant contribution in supporting and strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Some of the other initiatives taken by the company during Covid-19 includes donation of eight specially designed first responder vehicle (FRVs). To strengthen the healthcare system in Haridwar the company partnered with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama to provide a 122-bed Covid-19 hospital.

They also provided Hero motorcycles and scooters for safe, personal commuting of health workers and medical staff. The company launched an initiative to provide 10,000 vaccines in a phased manner to the people of Haridwar. As part of another similar vaccination drive, the company is partnering with local authorities to facilitate vaccination for specially-abled people in the district.

Hero has taken rapid strides to expand its presence to 40 countries across Asia, Africa, and south and central America. It has dominant position in Indian market with 50% market share.

The company's manufacturing facilities are based on the core principle of sustainable development, as it is committed to maintaining the highest ecological standers. It also has world class research and development facilities at Jaipur.

