High-end motorbike sales jump 74% despite MotoGP’s postponement

Despite engine glitches throttling the newly added yearly extravaganza of high-speed motorbikes screeching the surface of Buddha International Circuit this time, enthusiasm among bike lovers for the monsters has not faded. At a time, when postponement of the MotoGP India edition to the next year has brought despair to many fans sales of high-end motorbikes in the country is on a roll.

Latest data from SIAM shows, during the first three months of FY2025 sales of high-end motorbikes (bikes with engine capacity of 350CC or higher) has scaled a new high. In comparison to 23,657 units sold in April-June 2023, sales of such two-wheelers have jumped by a whopping 74.4% to 41,264 units. Among these, the 501-800CC engine segment that is primarily represented by brands like Honda, Kawasaki and Royal Enfield, has recorded the highest yearly jump of 81.5% in Q1, FY25. While, Bajaj with its popular models like Dominar, KTM and Pulsar dominated the 351-500CC segment, recording a whopping 136% year-on-year jump in domestic sales of motorbikes.

According to Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, sales of two-wheelers during Q1, FY25 grew handsomely. Overall, two-wheeler sales in India grew 20.4% during the quarter.

“We are pleased with our sales growth in June 2024 driven by strong demand especially in the Indian market. We have got off to a good start in this financial year, with a healthy 15% year-on-year growth in our sales in the first quarter. We are optimistic about maintaining this growth momentum in the months ahead,” says Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

The massive growth sales of high-end motorbikes comes on the backdrop of the MotoGP event, scheduled to take place in September, being suddenly postponed. After allegations of financial irregularities surfaced against the India-based promoters of the local edition of the MotoGP, the Uttar Pradesh government was prompt to act. Recently, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) in its report to the state government highlighted that Fairstreet Sports - the India partner of the event - failed to clear dues to its vendors, among others.

The postponement of the 2024 edition of the sporting event has surprised many with some getting a sense of deja vu. After being launched among much fanfare in 2011, the Formula 1 Grands Prix event at the circuit in Greater Noida was discontinued in 2014 due to financial troubles. This time, however, the UP government has been promoting in its action and has assured fans of continuation of MotoGP Bharat edition 2025. It has roped in UP Invest to raise Rs 80 crore to keep the ball rolling for now.

“The motorcycling industry is extremely important in India and the motorcycle fans as well,” says Carlos Ezpeleta, Managing Director, Dorna Sports - the owner of MotoGP globally, adding that it expects to gain a wider fan base in India with the Grand Prix of Bharat.