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Highway Infrastructure sees operational turnaround in Q2 despite revenue decline, eyes expansion

Highway Infrastructure sees operational turnaround in Q2 despite revenue decline, eyes expansion

Highway Infrastructure reported a sharp sequential improvement in profitability during Q2 FY27 despite lower revenue. The company is strengthening its expansion pipeline with infrastructure and toll collection contracts worth over ₹758 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 5:15 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure sees operational turnaround in Q2 despite revenue decline, eyes expansionHighway Infrastructure has secured several contracts across infrastructure development and toll operations.

Highway Infrastructure Limited reported a significant sequential improvement in operating profitability during the September quarter of FY27, supported by stronger margins, even as revenue declined quarter-on-quarter.

The Indore-based infrastructure company, operating across tollway collection, EPC infrastructure and real estate development, reported consolidated revenue of ₹217.38 crore in Q2 FY27, down 28.3% from ₹303.28 crore in the preceding quarter. However, revenue increased 129.9% year-on-year from ₹94.57 crore.

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Operational profitability improves

EBITDA rose 177.3% sequentially to ₹13.38 crore from ₹4.82 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 6.15% from 1.59%.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged 809.4% quarter-on-quarter to ₹9.73 crore from ₹1.07 crore, with PAT margin improving to 4.47% from 0.35%.

However, annual profitability remained relatively subdued, with PAT increasing just 0.62% from ₹9.67 crore in Q2 FY26.

For H1 FY27, revenue grew 152.1% to ₹520.66 crore.

Anoop Agarwal, Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, attributed the improvement in EBITDA and PAT margins to positive movement in operating performance.

New infrastructure contracts

Highway Infrastructure has secured several contracts across infrastructure development and toll operations.

On November 3, the company received a Letter of Acceptance worth ₹198 crore from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for constructing residential and non-residential facilities for the Central Industrial Security Force's 12th Reserve Battalion.

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The project, located at Village Jamunia Talab in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, involves planning, design and construction under Phase I and is scheduled for completion within two years.

Earlier, on October 23, Highway Infrastructure secured a ₹340.08 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operating the Palayam fee plaza on NH-44 in Tamil Nadu. The one-year contract includes maintenance of adjacent toilet facilities.

The company also signed a ₹220.66 crore agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority on September 30 for toll collection and operations along the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The two-year contract includes deployment of four patrol-cum-safety vehicles.

Together, the three contracts are valued at approximately ₹758.74 crore.

₹49.82 crore fundraising approved

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Separately, shareholders approved a preferential issue of up to one crore fully convertible warrants worth ₹49.82 crore to promoters and promoter-group members.

The company said the proposed fundraising would strengthen its financial position and support future expansion.

With operations spanning 11 states and one Union Territory, Highway Infrastructure is focusing on strengthening its presence across tollway operations and infrastructure development.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 5:15 AM IST
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