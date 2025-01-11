'Hindi-speaking...': Pune techie’s viral post reveals why he left Infosys without another job

A Pune-based tech professional has gone viral after sharing a detailed post about why he quit his job at Infosys without securing another offer, despite being the sole breadwinner for his family.

In his post, Bhupendra Vishwakarma outlined systemic workplace issues, including stagnant financial growth, unfair workload distribution, and regional biases, which pushed him to make this difficult decision.

“Being promoted from System Engineer to Senior System Engineer sounded great on paper, but there was no financial hike to accompany it,” he wrote. For three years, he claims to have worked hard and delivered consistent results, but his efforts went unacknowledged financially.

He also highlighted how attrition in his team led to an unfair redistribution of workload. As the team shrank from 50 to 30, remaining employees were burdened with additional responsibilities without compensation or support. “Management simply dumped the work on us instead of hiring replacements,” he stated.

Career stagnation was another factor. He noted that being assigned to a loss-making account limited salary hikes and career opportunities, leaving him with no professional growth prospects. “It felt like professional stagnation, with no light at the end of the tunnel,” he wrote.

Adding to his frustration was what he described as a toxic client environment. Unrealistic expectations and constant escalations created a high-pressure work culture that left little room for personal well-being.

The techie also alleged regional bias in onsite opportunities, claiming that roles were often awarded based on linguistic preferences rather than merit. “Employees speaking Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam were prioritized, while Hindi-speaking employees like me were overlooked, no matter our performance,” he claimed.

Despite his consistent efforts and recognition from peers and seniors, he said it never translated into tangible rewards such as promotions or financial growth. Feeling undervalued and demoralized, he decided to leave.

“I couldn’t compromise my self-respect and mental health for an organization that ignored basic workplace issues,” he concluded, adding that systemic problems like these are driving many employees to seek better opportunities elsewhere. BT could not independently verify the claims in the post and will update the story if Infosys responds.

