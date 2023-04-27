scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Hinduja Group sole bidder for Reliance Capital with Rs 9,650 crore bid: Report

Feedback

Hinduja Group sole bidder for Reliance Capital with Rs 9,650 crore bid: Report

Meanwhile, Torrent Investments and Oaktree Capital, who had earlier indicated that they would participate in the process, did not submit any bids.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Reliance Capital bidding sees Hinduja as sole bidder Reliance Capital bidding sees Hinduja as sole bidder

Hinduja Group entity IndusInd International Holdings was reportedly the only bidder for Reliance Capital at the auction, part of its bankruptcy proceedings, that was held on Wednesday. The group reportedly offered Rs 9,510 crore in the first round which was raised to Rs 9,650 crore in the second round. 

According to a report in The Economic Times, as there were no counteroffers, the auction process ended. Hinduja’s offer was Rs 1,000 more than what Torrent Investments offered in the first round in December.

Meanwhile, Torrent Investments and Oaktree Capital, who had earlier indicated that they would participate in the process, did not submit any bids. A person in the know told the daily that Torrent participated in the mock auction drill and the pre-auction discussions but did not end up submitting a bid. 

The threshold for participation in the auction was kept at Rs 9,500 crore, with Rs 8,000 crore as upfront cash. 

Lenders had conveyed to the contenders that they would negotiate an improved offer only with the highest bidder, which in this case was the Hinduja group. 

In the first auction held in December, Torrent Investments made the highest offer of Rs 8,640 crore, followed by Hinduja Group at Rs 8,110 crore. Within 24 hours, Hinduja offered a revised bid of Rs 9,000 crore, which was then challenged by Torrent before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). 

Also read: Reliance Capital resolution process deadline extended by 3 months to July 16

Published on: Apr 27, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement