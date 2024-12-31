How was 2024 for the forex industry and how do you foresee 2025?

The year 2024 turned out to be more turbulent for the forex market where major currency pairs experienced increased volatility and acceleration of multiple shifts. Factors such as central banks' policy decisions and the happening of world events - wars, geopolitical tensions and market movements. Even though the US dollar and other currencies experienced strength at some periods, some weaknesses on the other hand came about as a result of negative economic and political global factors.

As we focus on 2025, the foreign exchange market forex is likely to remain as volatile as it was because of various other aspects. Policy decisions by central banks, expansion of countries’ economies, and often wars will affect the various currencies’ indexes. It is the responsibility of IT firms and investors to watch such evolutions and re-strategize their approaches accordingly.

The Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has seen a record-breaking increase in payments connected to travel and education in 2024, which led to important milestones for the Indian currency business. The foreign exchange sector expanded like never before as Indian tourists travelled abroad to never before witnessed numbers.

Pavan Kavad, Managing Director Of Prithvi Exchange said, “Due to rise in tourism, travel-related transactions hit a record high of $17 billion, according to official LRS data. Similarly, despite difficulties in several important locations, remittances for education abroad reached $7 billion. These numbers demonstrate a strong demand for forex services, making 2024 one of the most profitable years in recent times for money changers. Countries like Sri Lanka and Thailand have implemented visa-free travel laws, which have further encouraged Indian tourists to visit foreign countries. Azerbaijan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia on the other hand has become popular vacation destinations because of their unique cultural appeal and affordable rates.”

“But there were few challenges in the education sector. A major challenge for Indian students was brought about by the geopolitical tensions between Canada and India, the doubled amount of the Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) requirement from 10,000 to 20,000 CAD, and higher TCS deductions. Money transfers relating to education consequently decreased in Canada, as many students opted for other countries,” added Kavad.

The growing popularity of currency cards among tourists was another major development. This change was made possible by growing awareness of its affordability and ease of use, which decreased dependency on conventional cash-based transactions.

Forecast for 2025: The foreign exchange sector is expected to grow more in 2025. With more Indians visiting other countries for vacation and cultural experiences, tourism is predicted to reach $20 billion. Indian students pursuing higher education in abroad are expected to increase in countries like France, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, which provide a break from the difficulties encountered in the Canadian market.

Additionally, major athletic events, international music performances, and destination weddings are becoming more and more important growth drivers for the travel and currency industries. Rich Indians are travelling abroad to attend events like Formula 1, Wimbledon, and concerts by musicians like Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

“Despite ongoing geopolitical difficulties, the growing ambitions of Indian students and tourists indicate that 2025 would present even more prospects for the foreign exchange industry for growth,” said Kavad.