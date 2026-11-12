The combined valuation of these companies has climbed from $9.9 trillion in 2024 to $15 trillion in 2026. The minimum valuation required for inclusion has more than doubled from $1.2 billion to $2.5 billion.

Sundar Pichai leads global rankings

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai secured the top position, with the Google parent valued at $4.2 trillion, up 98% since 2024.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella ranked second at $2.6 trillion, followed by Micron Technology's Sanjay Mehrotra at $1.4 trillion.

Neal Mohan of YouTube and Thomas Kurian of Google Cloud completed the top five.

The five companies together account for $9.1 trillion, approximately 61% of the total valuation. The top 10 contribute $10.5 trillion, or nearly 70%.

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AI companies dominate valuations

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a major driver of corporate valuations.

According to the report, 103 companies are AI-driven or AI-integrated, collectively valued at $10.7 trillion, representing 71% of the list's total value.

AI also appears as a standalone industry for the first time, with 18 companies worth $227 billion.

Among start-ups, Cursor, co-founded by Aman Sanger, leads with a $60 billion valuation, followed by Prometheus at $41 billion and Perplexity at $20 billion.

US dominates, women remain underrepresented

The United States accounts for 177 entrants, followed by the UAE and UK with 15 each.

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San Francisco leads cities with 40 entrants, while California hosts 91.

Women account for just 16 of the 236 leaders. Jayshree V. Ullal of Arista Networks leads the women entrants, with her company valued at $208 billion.

Meanwhile, 58% of the leaders completed undergraduate education in India, with IIT Delhi producing the most entrants.

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Companies employ 5.3 million people

The 200 companies collectively employ nearly 5.3 million people and generated $2.5 trillion in revenue and $416 billion in net profit in 2025.

Alphabet and Microsoft together earned $234 billion in profit.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "For decades, we called it a brain drain. This list shows it has become a brain bridge, with leaders of Indian origin running companies worth US$15 trillion across five continents."

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, “Global India is a story of ambition beyond borders of people and enterprise connecting India with the world. It is not simply about success overseas, but about the opportunities these connections can create in both directions."

The rankings are based on company valuations as of June 25, 2026, rather than the personal wealth of individual leaders.

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