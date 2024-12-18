Hurun List 2024: From Zepto's 21-year-old founder to Happiest Minds' 81-year-old tech leader, India’s top entrepreneurs span six decades

In a remarkable testament to India's dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, the recently released Hurun India Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2024 Edition, in collaboration with IDFC FIRST Private Banking, highlights the diverse range of age and innovation defining the nation's business ecosystem.
The list celebrates the achievements of nearly 400 founders across 200 companies, revealing an impressive age spectrum, with the youngest entrepreneur at just 21 years old and the oldest at 81- spanning a 60-year gap.
At the forefront of the youngest entrepreneurs is Kaivalya Vohra, the 21-year-old founder of Zepto, a rapid grocery delivery service that has transformed e-commerce in India. Founded in 2021, Zepto caters to the growing demand for fast, reliable grocery deliveries, becoming a household name in urban India. Vohra is joined by his 22-year-old co-founder, Aadit Palicha, making Zepto a symbol of youth-driven innovation.
On the other end of the spectrum is Ashok Soota, aged 81, the founder of Happiest Minds Technologies, which he established in 2011 after a successful stint as Executive Chairman at Mindtree. Happiest Minds focuses on digital transformation services, and Soota’s leadership continues to inspire, demonstrating that age is no barrier to entrepreneurial success.
Top 10 Youngest Self-Made Entrepreneurs (2024)
|RANK
|FOUNDER
|COMPANY NAME
|AGE
|FOUNDED YEAR
|HEADQUARTERS
|
1
|
Kaivalya Vohra
|
Zepto
|
21
|
2021
|
Mumbai
|
2
|
Aadit Palicha
|
Zepto
|
22
|
2021
|
Mumbai
|
3
|
Shashvat Nakrani
|
BharatPe
|
26
|
2018
|
New Delhi
|
4
|
Dilsher Malhi
|
Zupee
|
28
|
2018
|
New Delhi
|
4
|
Karan Mehta
|
Kissht
|
28
|
2015
|
Mumbai
|
6
|
Siddhant Saurabh
|
Zupee
|
29
|
2018
|
New Delhi
|
7
|
Ritesh Agarwal
|
Oyo
|
30
|
2012
|
Gurugram
|
8
|
Rajan Bajaj
|
Slice
|
31
|
2016
|
Guwahati
|
8
|
Ankush Sachdeva
|
Sharechat
|
31
|
2015
|
Bengaluru
|
8
|
Neetish Sarda
|
Smartworks
|
31
|
2016
|
Gurugram
Top 10 Oldest Self-Made Entrepreneurs (2024)
|RANK
|FOUNDERS
|COMPANY NAME
|AGE
|FOUNDED YEAR
|HEADQUARTERS
|
1
|
Ashok Soota
|
Happiest Minds Technologies
|
81
|
2011
|
Bengaluru
|
2
|
Naresh Trehan
|
Global Health
|
78
|
2004
|
Gurugram
|
3
|
Kirti Mehta
|
Corona Remedies
|
77
|
2004
|
Ahmedabad
|
4
|
Shiv Prakash Mittal
|
Greenpanel Industries
|
75
|
2017
|
Gurugram
|
5
|
Munuswamy Anandan
|
Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|
74
|
2009
|
Chennai
|
6
|
Ashwin Desai
|
Aether Industries
|
73
|
2013
|
Surat
|
7
|
Ashok Boob
|
Clean Science and Technology
|
72
|
2003
|
Pune
|
7
|
Sajjan Bhajanka
|
Star Cement
|
72
|
2001
|
Kolkata
|
7
|
Jaithirth Rao
|
Home First Finance Company India
|
72
|
2010
|
Mumbai
|
10
|
Devi Shetty
|
Narayana Hrudayalaya
|
71
|
2000
|
Bengaluru
This year’s list underscores the diversity of India's entrepreneurial talent, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram emerging as hubs of innovation. The average age of the founders is 45, and one-third of them are under 40, showcasing the vibrant youth-led momentum of India's business ecosystem. Meanwhile, 33 entrepreneurs aged 60 or older underline the enduring power of experience in shaping industries
