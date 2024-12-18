Hurun List 2024: From Zepto's 21-year-old founder to Happiest Minds' 81-year-old tech leader, India’s top entrepreneurs span six decades

scorecardresearch
Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha and Happiest Minds founder Ashok Soota Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha and Happiest Minds founder Ashok Soota

In a remarkable testament to India's dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, the recently released Hurun India Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2024 Edition, in collaboration with IDFC FIRST Private Banking, highlights the diverse range of age and innovation defining the nation's business ecosystem.

The list celebrates the achievements of nearly 400 founders across 200 companies, revealing an impressive age spectrum, with the youngest entrepreneur at just 21 years old and the oldest at 81- spanning a 60-year gap.

At the forefront of the youngest entrepreneurs is Kaivalya Vohra, the 21-year-old founder of Zepto, a rapid grocery delivery service that has transformed e-commerce in India. Founded in 2021, Zepto caters to the growing demand for fast, reliable grocery deliveries, becoming a household name in urban India. Vohra is joined by his 22-year-old co-founder, Aadit Palicha, making Zepto a symbol of youth-driven innovation.

On the other end of the spectrum is Ashok Soota, aged 81, the founder of Happiest Minds Technologies, which he established in 2011 after a successful stint as Executive Chairman at Mindtree. Happiest Minds focuses on digital transformation services, and Soota’s leadership continues to inspire, demonstrating that age is no barrier to entrepreneurial success.

Top 10 Youngest Self-Made Entrepreneurs (2024)

RANK FOUNDER COMPANY NAME AGE FOUNDED YEAR HEADQUARTERS

1

Kaivalya Vohra

Zepto

21

2021

Mumbai

2

Aadit Palicha

Zepto

22

2021

Mumbai

3

Shashvat Nakrani

BharatPe

26

2018

New Delhi

4

Dilsher Malhi

Zupee

28

2018

New Delhi

4

Karan Mehta

Kissht

28

2015

Mumbai

6

Siddhant Saurabh

Zupee

29

2018

New Delhi

7

Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo

30

2012

Gurugram

8

Rajan Bajaj

Slice

31

2016

Guwahati

8

Ankush Sachdeva

Sharechat

31

2015

Bengaluru

8

Neetish Sarda

Smartworks

31

2016

Gurugram

Top 10 Oldest Self-Made Entrepreneurs (2024)

RANK FOUNDERS COMPANY NAME AGE FOUNDED YEAR HEADQUARTERS

1

Ashok Soota

Happiest Minds Technologies

81

2011

Bengaluru

2

Naresh Trehan

Global Health

78

2004

Gurugram

3

Kirti Mehta

Corona Remedies

77

2004

Ahmedabad

4

Shiv Prakash Mittal

Greenpanel Industries

75

2017

Gurugram

5

Munuswamy Anandan

Aptus Value Housing Finance India

74

2009

Chennai

6

Ashwin Desai

Aether Industries

73

2013

Surat

7

Ashok Boob

Clean Science and Technology

72

2003

Pune

7

Sajjan Bhajanka

Star Cement

72

2001

Kolkata

7

Jaithirth Rao

Home First Finance Company India

72

2010

Mumbai

10

Devi Shetty

Narayana Hrudayalaya

71

2000

Bengaluru

This year’s list underscores the diversity of India's entrepreneurial talent, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram emerging as hubs of innovation. The average age of the founders is 45, and one-third of them are under 40, showcasing the vibrant youth-led momentum of India's business ecosystem. Meanwhile, 33 entrepreneurs aged 60 or older underline the enduring power of experience in shaping industries

Published on: Dec 18, 2024, 1:54 PM IST
