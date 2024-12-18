Hurun List 2024: From Zepto's 21-year-old founder to Happiest Minds' 81-year-old tech leader, India’s top entrepreneurs span six decades

In a remarkable testament to India's dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, the recently released Hurun India Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2024 Edition, in collaboration with IDFC FIRST Private Banking, highlights the diverse range of age and innovation defining the nation's business ecosystem.

The list celebrates the achievements of nearly 400 founders across 200 companies, revealing an impressive age spectrum, with the youngest entrepreneur at just 21 years old and the oldest at 81- spanning a 60-year gap.

At the forefront of the youngest entrepreneurs is Kaivalya Vohra, the 21-year-old founder of Zepto, a rapid grocery delivery service that has transformed e-commerce in India. Founded in 2021, Zepto caters to the growing demand for fast, reliable grocery deliveries, becoming a household name in urban India. Vohra is joined by his 22-year-old co-founder, Aadit Palicha, making Zepto a symbol of youth-driven innovation.

On the other end of the spectrum is Ashok Soota, aged 81, the founder of Happiest Minds Technologies, which he established in 2011 after a successful stint as Executive Chairman at Mindtree. Happiest Minds focuses on digital transformation services, and Soota’s leadership continues to inspire, demonstrating that age is no barrier to entrepreneurial success.

Top 10 Youngest Self-Made Entrepreneurs (2024)

RANK FOUNDER COMPANY NAME AGE FOUNDED YEAR HEADQUARTERS 1 Kaivalya Vohra Zepto 21 2021 Mumbai 2 Aadit Palicha Zepto 22 2021 Mumbai 3 Shashvat Nakrani BharatPe 26 2018 New Delhi 4 Dilsher Malhi Zupee 28 2018 New Delhi 4 Karan Mehta Kissht 28 2015 Mumbai 6 Siddhant Saurabh Zupee 29 2018 New Delhi 7 Ritesh Agarwal Oyo 30 2012 Gurugram 8 Rajan Bajaj Slice 31 2016 Guwahati 8 Ankush Sachdeva Sharechat 31 2015 Bengaluru 8 Neetish Sarda Smartworks 31 2016 Gurugram

Top 10 Oldest Self-Made Entrepreneurs (2024)

RANK FOUNDERS COMPANY NAME AGE FOUNDED YEAR HEADQUARTERS 1 Ashok Soota Happiest Minds Technologies 81 2011 Bengaluru 2 Naresh Trehan Global Health 78 2004 Gurugram 3 Kirti Mehta Corona Remedies 77 2004 Ahmedabad 4 Shiv Prakash Mittal Greenpanel Industries 75 2017 Gurugram 5 Munuswamy Anandan Aptus Value Housing Finance India 74 2009 Chennai 6 Ashwin Desai Aether Industries 73 2013 Surat 7 Ashok Boob Clean Science and Technology 72 2003 Pune 7 Sajjan Bhajanka Star Cement 72 2001 Kolkata 7 Jaithirth Rao Home First Finance Company India 72 2010 Mumbai 10 Devi Shetty Narayana Hrudayalaya 71 2000 Bengaluru

This year’s list underscores the diversity of India's entrepreneurial talent, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram emerging as hubs of innovation. The average age of the founders is 45, and one-third of them are under 40, showcasing the vibrant youth-led momentum of India's business ecosystem. Meanwhile, 33 entrepreneurs aged 60 or older underline the enduring power of experience in shaping industries