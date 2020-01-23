IKEA recalls millions of 'Made in India' mugs due to excessive levels of chemicals

IKEA has recalled millions of its 'Made in India' Troligtvis travel mugs from 400 stores across the world. The company said that it has recalled the product due to excessive levels of chemicals. The Swedish furniture giant asked customers who are using the Troligtvis mugs, marked 'Made in India' to stop using it.

IKEA also added that there are no medical issues with the product and this recall is purely a "proactive initiative" for the safety of its customers. "Product safety is one of the biggest priority for IKEA. IKEA urges all customers who have a TROLIGTVIS travel mug marked Made in India to stop using it. Recent test reports show that the product may migrate levels of chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits. There are no medical issues and this is purely a proactive initiative keeping the safety of our customers in mind," IKEA mentioned in a statement.

The company also said that customers who bought the travel mugs online would get a full refund and those who bought from the stores can return it and get a full refund. The company said that it does not need any proof of purchase or receipt for the refund. IKEA has been selling the Troligtvis travel mugs since October 2019.

While the IKEA website still features the product priced at Rs 129, it also shows that the mug - all its variants - are 'out of stock' in the Hyderabad store.

IKEA opened its first store in India in Hyderabad in August 2018. The Hyderabad store is a 4,00,000 sq ft outlet that sells a range of household items and furniture. IKEA sells its products online in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. The company sources from more than 600 suppliers from across the country. While it opened its first offline store recently, IKEA has been sourcing products from India for around 35 years.

