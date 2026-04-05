'I’ll wait and see...': Buffett may halt Gates Foundation donations amid Epstein controversy

Veteran investor Warren Buffett has indicated he may reconsider future donations to the Gates Foundation, citing concerns linked to renewed scrutiny over Bill Gates’ past associations with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Buffett’s remarks came during a recent interview with CNBC, where the Berkshire Hathaway chairman said he would not commit to continuing his annual multibillion-dollar contributions to the philanthropic organisation founded by Bill Gates. The comments follow the release of new documents related to Epstein that have once again brought attention to Gates’ past meetings with the financier.

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Buffett said he plans to wait for more clarity before deciding whether to continue donating to the foundation. “I’ll wait and see what unfolds,” he said, adding that he has been learning new information about the situation and does not feel the need to make an immediate decision on future gifts.

A philanthropic partnership worth billions

Buffett has been one of the largest contributors to the Gates Foundation since pledging in 2006 to give the majority of his fortune to charity through the organisation. His donations — mostly in Berkshire Hathaway stock — have exceeded $47 billion over the past two decades.

The foundation, one of the world’s largest philanthropic institutions, focuses on global health, poverty reduction and education initiatives.

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However, Buffett has previously said that the Gates Foundation will not receive additional funding from his estate after his death, with most of his remaining wealth expected to be directed instead to charitable foundations run by his children.

Silence between longtime friends

The controversy has also strained Buffett’s long-standing friendship with Gates. Buffett revealed that he has not spoken with the Microsoft co-founder since documents connected to Epstein became public.

He also indicated that he would prefer not to discuss the matter in detail while the situation remains unresolved, noting that he wants to avoid being drawn into potential legal proceedings or being called as a witness.

Despite distancing himself from the controversy, Buffett made clear that he does not regret the billions he has already donated to the foundation, emphasising that the money has supported significant global health and development initiatives.

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Epstein revelations revive scrutiny

The latest scrutiny follows the release of documents detailing interactions between Gates and Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction. Gates has acknowledged that meeting Epstein was a mistake but has repeatedly denied any involvement in the financier’s criminal activities.

Epstein, who faced federal charges related to sex trafficking, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

For now, Buffett has not ruled out donating to the Gates Foundation in the future but has made it clear that any decision will depend on how the situation develops. His comments signal a cautious pause in what has been one of the most influential philanthropic partnerships in modern philanthropy.