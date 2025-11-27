IN10 Media transforms into The EPIC Company, expands into content ecosystem

IN10 Media Network has officially announced its transition into The EPIC Company, introducing a new identity, underscoring its evolution into a technology-driven storytelling enterprise. The announcement aligns with the company’s tenth anniversary.

The event featured the unveiling of The EPIC Company’s new logo in the presence of industry leaders including Anand Mahindra, Krishna Kumar Pittie, Prasanth Kumar, Shashi Sinha, and Ajit Varghese.

The rebranding moves the company away from its original platform-centric approach as EPIC Channel, which has now expanded into a content ecosystem comprising 14 distinct brands. The company’s new direction is defined by its ambition to operate a platform-agnostic content engine, producing and distributing films, series, documentaries, shorts, audio formats, and digital-native storytelling.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, stated: “We have always believed that great stories can come from anywhere and belong everywhere. This transformation is not just a visual refresh; it is a mindset shift: from being platform-led to creation-led, and from being a platform network to becoming a storytelling universe.”

The updated logo features a three-dimensional frame surrounding the word "EPIC," symbolising a creative window into the diverse stories the company aims to deliver across platforms. The logo was introduced alongside the company’s unified content philosophy, described as a blueprint for a storytelling ecosystem adaptable to individual preferences and operational on a global scale.

As part of its future-focused approach, The EPIC Company launched The EPIC AI Lab, a dedicated space designed to merge human creativity with intelligent technology. Among its innovations is The EPIC Co-Director, an AI-enabled creative companion supporting all stages of the content lifecycle from ideation to post-production, integrating audience insights throughout.

The company defines its operations as a “24/7 story factory with zero downtime.” Pittie further described the transformation by stating: “This is not a pipeline. It’s a power plant.” The strategy aims to optimise content creation and delivery by leveraging both creative talent and advanced technology.

Closing the announcement, The EPIC Company emphasised its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of storytelling by quoting Plato: “Those who tell stories rule the world.” The company maintains its vision of adapting to evolving audience preferences and technological advancements within the industry.