Income Tax department conducts raids at Chinese company Haier's office premises

The Income Tax department is conducting has launched raids at the offices of the Chinese home appliance company Haier on Friday. The raids were being carried out at the premises of the company in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Pune and a few other locations.

Sources told India Today that Haier, which is a Chinese firm, is suspected of being involved in large-scale tax evasion.

The Indian unit of the company, Haier India is also looking at the allied segments such as cold chain solutions, medical freezers and commercial airconditioning.

Haier India is also investing in R&D, which in turn helps it innovate India-specific products from its stable, the company said in a statement in April 2023.

(More details awaited)