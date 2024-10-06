'Incomplete without her': Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal mourns mother's passing, shares heartfelt tribute

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday shared the news of his mother’s passing, expressing deep grief over the loss.

In a heartfelt message on X, he wrote, "Today, our mother has embarked on her journey to moksha. Without her, I will feel incomplete, and her absence cannot be filled."

He acknowledged how pivotal her presence was in his life and the deep void her departure has left. Agarwal's message reflected not just personal sorrow, but also profound respect for the woman who shaped his journey.

Agarwal had recently recounted how his mother’s unwavering support became a beacon of hope during his toughest times. He faced numerous setbacks and failures in his entrepreneurial journey, moments when he felt lost and on the verge of giving up.

आज, हमारी मां हमें छोड़कर मोक्ष यात्रा पर निकल गई। मां के बिना मैं अधूरा महसूस करूंगा। उनकी कमी जीवन में किसी तरह पूरी नहीं की जा सकेगी।



उन्होंने ही हमें उस जगह पहुंचाया जहां आज हम हैं। उनके बताए रास्ते पर हम चल पाएं, ये ही उस पवित्र आत्मा को हमारी श्रद्धांजलि होगी।



आप सभी… — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) October 6, 2024

Yet, his mother’s words—“Anil, keep moving forward, doors will keep opening”—were the driving force that reignited his spirit.

Her advice and belief in him pushed him to persevere, no matter the obstacles. It was this encouragement that helped him start afresh after each failure.

With her blessings, he went on to establish Vedanta Group, naming the company after his mother, Vedvati Agarwal, as a tribute to her strength, resilience, and wisdom. Her values formed the bedrock of the company, and Agarwal emphasized how she inspired not only his personal success but also the company’s ethos.