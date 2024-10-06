scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
'Incomplete without her': Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal mourns mother's passing, shares heartfelt tribute

Feedback

'Incomplete without her': Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal mourns mother's passing, shares heartfelt tribute

Agarwal had recently recounted how his mother’s unwavering support became a beacon of hope during his toughest times. He faced numerous setbacks and failures in his entrepreneurial journey, moments when he felt lost and on the verge of giving up.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
He acknowledged how pivotal her presence was in his life and the deep void her departure has left. He acknowledged how pivotal her presence was in his life and the deep void her departure has left.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday shared the news of his mother’s passing, expressing deep grief over the loss. 

In a heartfelt message on X, he wrote, "Today, our mother has embarked on her journey to moksha. Without her, I will feel incomplete, and her absence cannot be filled." 

Related Articles

He acknowledged how pivotal her presence was in his life and the deep void her departure has left. Agarwal's message reflected not just personal sorrow, but also profound respect for the woman who shaped his journey.

Agarwal had recently recounted how his mother’s unwavering support became a beacon of hope during his toughest times. He faced numerous setbacks and failures in his entrepreneurial journey, moments when he felt lost and on the verge of giving up. 

Yet, his mother’s words—“Anil, keep moving forward, doors will keep opening”—were the driving force that reignited his spirit. 

Her advice and belief in him pushed him to persevere, no matter the obstacles. It was this encouragement that helped him start afresh after each failure.

With her blessings, he went on to establish Vedanta Group, naming the company after his mother, Vedvati Agarwal, as a tribute to her strength, resilience, and wisdom. Her values formed the bedrock of the company, and Agarwal emphasized how she inspired not only his personal success but also the company’s ethos. 

Published on: Oct 06, 2024, 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement