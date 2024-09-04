India in focus as semiconductor ecosystem develops: Ajit Manocha

India is in focus as its semiconductor ecosystem is growing globally to become a $1 trillion industry by 2030. Government policies are providing necessary support for the country to become a key player, SEMI President and CEO Ajit Manocha said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the unveiling of SEMI’s global event SEMICON to be held in India from September 11 to 13, Manocha said: “For the first time, stars are aligned in favour of India. The public policies are in favour of India. The geopolitical issues are definitely much more in favour of India and the investment capacities also favor India.”

With an anticipated market size of more than $100 billion and an additional 600,000 jobs by 2030, the Indian semiconductor ecosystem is set to become an important contributor to meet the global industry targets of $1 trillion.

India has announced five chip manufacturing units and the latest to be added was Kaynes Semicon’s proposal to establish Rs 3307 crore semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. It was cleared by the Cabinet this week.

Manocha said that India will need 10-20 chip manufacturing plants over the next 10 years and there is a huge interest developing in the semiconductor ecosystem, especially in Taiwan after the success of Foxconn and Wistron in India. He further said that the current investment made in India for setting up wafer fabrication plants and chip packaging plants will attract global investors to India.

SEMICON India 2024, organised by SEMI and Messe Muenchen India, in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Digital India, aims to bring the industry’s key players together. The event will see more than 650 booths and participation from over 250 semiconductor companies.

Talking about the semiconductor growth story, Manocha said the first industry wave was IoT and the next wave will see 50% of the overall semiconductor market being driven by Gen AI till 2030.