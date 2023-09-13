Blue Dart Express rebrands its premium service as Bharat Dart, stock surges

Logistics major Blue Dart on Wednesday announced that it has rebranded its premium service in India from Dart Plus to Bharat Plus. "This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat," Blue Dart said in a company filing on September 13.

Explaining the thought behind the rebranding, Blue Dart said that the move to rename one of its services to Bharat Dart stems from an extensive discovery and research process.

"Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat," the statement said.

The shares of Blue Dart Express Limited were trading at Rs 6,769.00, up by 2.32 per cent.

In the filing, the company further said: "Bharat Dart is a time-sensitive delivery service, backed by speed, security and handling with value-added features and benefits like complete visibility on last mile through a robust system and easy payment options."

"Bharat Dart is poised to redefine express logistics in Bharat, offering unmatched speed, coverage, and support for businesses of all sizes," the statement read.

The company also invited all stakeholders and customers to join "on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat".

Blue Dart has a wide reach, which encompasses over 55,000-plus locations within the country and spans 220 countries and territories globally.

Initiatives like DAWN (Delivery Anywhere Now) and RISE (Revenue Increase from SMEs and Emerging Markets) have expanded Blue Dart’s serviceable areas, with a special emphasis on tier-II and tier-III cities in India.

The growth in these cities is intricately linked with the emergence of a new middle class and a burgeoning culture of consumption. In FY-23, tier-II and tier-III cities collectively accounted for 18.6 per cent and 37.1 per cent respectively, of the overall e-commerce market, with a projected increase in their influence in the sector.

The company posted Rs 59.74 crores profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2023; Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at Rs 1,238 crores.

The company, known for its extensive network with a reach of 55,000+ locations, cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction continued to deliver a good performance. The Company carried 839 lakh shipments (last year 771 lakh shipments) weighing 285,625 tons (last year 278,393 tons) during the quarter.