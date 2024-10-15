India will have an even better record with 6G: Jio Chairman Akash Ambani at ITUWTSA 2024

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said even as India is galloping down the 5G path, it is 6G that will be an even better record. He said India was “crawling at 2G speed” merely eight years ago.

Speaking at IMC and ITUWTSA 2024, Ambani said that the world is in awe of India, a digital superpower, galloping down the 5G highway, from a nation crawling at 2G speed only eight years ago. “I would like to assure the Prime Minister that India will have an even better record with 6G. From a nation that ranked a lowly 155th in mobile broadband adoption, we have risen to become the world's largest data market," he said.

Akash Ambani said that India’s digital revolution has spread to the remotest corners of the country, adding over 530 million unbanked Indians into the financial system through Jan Dhan accounts. He said that 300 million of those account-holders are women.

Speaking about data consumption, Ambani said India’s per capita data consumption of over 30 GB is one of the highest in the world. “But that is only half the picture. The other half tells you that India's story of digital transformation is an example of inclusivity," he said.

India is the only large country to have one of the world’s lowest mobile data prices, and yet one of the fastest internet speeds.

Ambani also spoke about artificial intelligence (AI), calling it a revolutionary tool for the transformation of every area including healthcare, education, agriculture and manufacturing. He said AI is ‘critical’ in realising India’s vision for the developed nation by 2047.

"We are committed to democratising AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at affordable prices," Ambani said, speaking about Jio, and further adding that India has the potential to completely transform the manufacturing sector, including SMEs.