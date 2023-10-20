India's mammography equipment market poised for 12% annual growth

The Indian mammography equipment market is expected to experience a substantial annualized growth rate of approximately 12% between 2023 and 2033, according to data and analytics company GlobalData. This growth will be driven by an increased focus on women's health and the importance of timely breast cancer diagnosis.

GlobalData recently published a report titled "Mammography Equipment Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory and Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecast to 2033." The report highlights India's position as the second-largest market for mammography equipment in the Asia-Pacific region, representing around 25% of the market in 2023.

“As women's health becomes a more pressing issue, there is a growing demand for breast cancer screening in India, which is leading to an increase in the installed base of mammography equipment in healthcare institutions,” Rachna Tripathi, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.

“However, there are significant challenges to overcome in the field of mammography despite major advancements. These include concerns with radiation safety, image quality, the need for improved mobility, cost efficiency, and accessibility, said Tripathi adding that in the face of such a wide variety of challenges, it is essential to call on more innovative solutions that not only enhance efficiency and accessibility but also support cost-effectiveness.”

Fujifilm India has recently taken a significant stride in advancing early breast cancer detection and healthcare empowerment by installing 125 AMULET Innovality digital mammography machines across the country. This initiative was underscored by the

“Together Against Breast Cancer” conference, which not only facilitated information-sharing and awareness but also fostered collaboration among healthcare professionals, all working towards the common goal of enhancing women's health and achieving early breast cancer detection. “Though considerable advancements are being made in the field of breast cancer, lack of awareness remains the key concern, globally,” said Tripathi.

According to Indian government data, in 2020, 37.2% of women in India succumbed to breast cancer, surpassing the Asian rate of 34% and the global average of 30%. This elevated mortality rate in India may stem from delayed diagnosis, mainly attributed to limited awareness and the absence of screening for high-risk individuals.

According to a 2020 study by Globocon, in India, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every four minutes. With approximately 178,000 new cases reported annually, breast cancer has surpassed cervical cancer as the most prevalent cancer among Indian women.