IndiGo's chief planning officer Micheal Swiatek resigns

In an apparent setback to budget carrier IndiGo's international operations, it chief planning officer Micheal Swiatek has left the airline, a source said.

He is the second senior executive to part ways with the airline since December 2018.

Swiatek joined IndiGo early last year and was working on strengthening its overseas routes, the source said.

"Michael Swiatek, who moved to IndiGo from Chillean carrier Latam in February last year, has quit the job and left the country. He was working on IndiGo's international routes," the source said.

When contacted, an IndiGo spokesperson said Swiatek resigned from the airline due to personal reasons.

"Mike has moved on from IndiGo and it was mutually agreed on personal reasons," the spokesperson told PTI.

Swiatek is the second senior executive after Cindi Szadokiersky, who was working as vice-president (airports), to have deboarded the largest local airline by domestic market share, in the last four months.

Szadokiersky quit the position last December.

IndiGo cited completion of contract period as the reason for her quitting the carrier.

Szadokiersky, who earlier worked with Delta Airlines, was brought on board in January 2018, after creating a new post of VP airports, to bring efficiency in the aerodrome operations following the rival carrier SpiceJet beating it in punctuality in flight operations.

Once on top, IndiGo currently stands a notch above the lowest ranked Air India in the on time performance (OTP) among six major domestic carriers.

Another budget carrier GoAir has been the top performer in OTP since October last year.

