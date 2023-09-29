scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
IndiGo hikes salary of crew by 10% effective October 1: Report

Feedback

IndiGo hikes salary of crew by 10% effective October 1: Report

The airline has also maintained a fixed pay for pilots at 70 hours per month, said a report

IndiGo hikes salary of crew by 10% effective October 1: Report IndiGo hikes salary of crew by 10% effective October 1: Report

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operators India's largest domestic airline IndiGo, has hiked salaries of its pilots and cabin crew, said a report on Friday. The hike will be effective from October 1, reported Economic Times.

Last year, IndiGo had increased salary by over 10 per cent in two tranches.

The airline has also maintained a fixed pay for pilots at 70 hours per month, the report added.

The airline posted record net profit of Rs 3,090 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Indian airlines are expected to face stiff competition to keep a hold of pilots and also hire new pilots at a time when they are trying to expand both internationally and domestically with a workforce that was cut during the pandemic.

Published on: Sep 29, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
Interglobe Aviation Ltd