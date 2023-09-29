IndiGo hikes salary of crew by 10% effective October 1: Report

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operators India's largest domestic airline IndiGo, has hiked salaries of its pilots and cabin crew, said a report on Friday. The hike will be effective from October 1, reported Economic Times.

Last year, IndiGo had increased salary by over 10 per cent in two tranches.

The airline has also maintained a fixed pay for pilots at 70 hours per month, the report added.

The airline posted record net profit of Rs 3,090 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Indian airlines are expected to face stiff competition to keep a hold of pilots and also hire new pilots at a time when they are trying to expand both internationally and domestically with a workforce that was cut during the pandemic.

