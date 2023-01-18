Infosys Foundation announces awards for social entrepreneurs; to commit up to Rs 50 lakh per winner

Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of IT major Infosys, on Wednesday announced the launch of the third edition of its Aarohan Social Innovation Awards. With this, Infosys Foundation is inviting innovators and social entrepreneurs from across the country to participate in the awards.

The Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2023 will accept submissions across three categories namely education, healthcare, and women empowerment.

As per the non-profit organisation, the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2023 seek to encourage and reward individuals, teams and NGOs developing unique technology-based solutions that have the potential to bring about a significant difference to the underprivileged across India, at scale. The Infosys Foundation will commit up to Rs 50 lakh per winner, with a total award purse of Rs 2 crore.

Sumit Virmani, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “At Infosys Foundation, we have always believed in the power of working relentlessly towards social good. Aarohan Social Innovation Awards further this very aim through a platform where the finest innovations with the potential to impact social good are valued, encouraged, and rewarded."

He added: "The past editions of the awards have been a huge success, creating tremendous impact. With the 2023 edition, we hope to carry this momentum forward by encouraging social innovators across the country to translate their ideas and passion into impactful award-winning solutions, with the potential to bring real change, at scale.”

The submissions for the third edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards commenced on January 10, 2023, and will conclude on March 12, 2023 with entries open for all Indian citizens, of 18 years and above who are residing in the country.

A panel of distinguished judges will evaluate the shortlisted participants to ascertain the final winners. The final winners will be evaluated on the following criteria like -- innovative use of technology, with a focus on sustainability, originality of ideas, ease of use, quality of presentation, among others.

Infosys Foundation has said that the entries must be of a fully functioning prototype or finished project and not just a concept, idea, or mockup; additionally, the innovation can be from an individual, a team, a non-profit or a social enterprise.

Also Read: Four in five professionals looking for a new job in 2023; preparing for an economic downturn: LinkedIn