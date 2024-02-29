Infosys plans walk-in recruitment drive in Bengaluru on March 9 to hire ‘next great talents’: Report 

IT bellwether Infosys Ltd. has planned a walk-in recruitment event at its Electronic City development centre in Bengaluru on March 9, aiming to recruit the 'next great talents'. This is Infosys’ third recruitment drive after the one conducted in Chennai on February 3 and the one conducted in Hyderabad on January 6.

Related Articles

These hiring drives come in the wake of the renewal of four major contracts at Infosys and the need for more professionals for other smaller projects. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill vacancies caused by attrition, The Economic Times reported quoting a person aware of the matter.

The company has sent an email to employees, asking them to refer potential candidates, signalling a revival in business sentiment and easing hiring curbs. However, no referral bonus will be provided for recommendations.

Candidates are required to bring their latest resume, two recent passport size photographs, and a government ID proof.

“We are looking for individuals who are passionate, skilled and ready to contribute to our ongoing projects and company culture. This is an excellent chance for candidates within your professional and personal network who meet the criteria and are seeking new opportunities. They can just walk in during the event with their latest resume, 2 recent passport size photographs and a government ID proof,” the company's email to employees accessed by ET read.

Infosys is seeking professionals with skills in Java/ DotNet/ Mainframe/ ServiceNow Developer with three to nine years of experience for its Bengaluru campus. Meanwhile, Infosys stock closed at Rs 1,670.10 apiece at the BSE on Wednesday, up 0.32 per cent from Tuesday’s Rs 1,664.75.

Infosys Q3 results

In the third quarter of the current financial year, Infosys reported a 7.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,106 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs 6,586 crore during the same period previous year, the IT giant said in an exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue saw a marginal increase of 1.3 per cent from Rs 38,318 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 38,821 crore in Q3FY24. Infosys also revised its revenue growth guidance for the ongoing financial year to 1.5-2 per cent from 1-2.5 per cent estimated earlier.