Infosys President Mohit Joshi resigns

Infosys President Mohit Joshi, who heads the Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences business, has resigned from his post. In a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, Infosys said that Joshi will be there till June 9, 2023.

"Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the resignation of Mohit Joshi, President. Effective March 11, 2023, he will be on leave and his last date with the company would be June 09, 2023," the company said in its statement.

The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Mohit Joshi and for his contributions to the company, the exchange filing added.

Joshi joined Infosys in 2000 and has worked at different levels for the tech major. In 2007, Joshi was appointed as CEO of Infosys Mexico and was instrumental in setting up the first subsidiary in Latin America.

He was also the chairman of Edgeverve Systems, where he was responsible for the software vertical, which includes Finacle, the global banking platform.

Finacle is widely used by banks across 100 countries, serves over 1.05 billion customers and 1.3 billion accounts. It is the platform of choice for well-established financial institutions, financial technology organizations (Fintech), digital-only banks, and, non-financial companies, as per the company website.

He has previously worked in India with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their Corporate and Investment banks.

Joshi studied in Delhi, where he studied history from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. Joshi has professional experience working across the US, India, Mexico, and Europe. His area of expertise lies in the intersection of financial services and technology.

In 2014, Joshi was selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum, Davos.

This is the second major exit for Infosys in recent times. Recently, Ravi Kumar S left Infosys and joined Cognizant as its CEO.