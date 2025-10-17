Inside Yulu’s role in fuelling India’s festive quick-commerce frenzy

As India’s festive season drives record-breaking demand on quick-commerce platforms, an electric blue fleet is quietly powering the nation’s fastest-growing logistics network. Mobility startup Yulu, with its tech-enabled electric two-wheelers, has become a key enabler of the festive delivery surge—helping millions of orders reach doorsteps swiftly, sustainably, and on time.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quick-commerce giants such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have reported unprecedented order volumes this season, often doubling during peak weekends. Behind the scenes, Yulu’s expanding electric fleet ensures both speed and reliability, even amid traffic congestion and soaring demand.

“The surge in online sales this festive season, particularly on quick-commerce platforms, shows how the instant economy is transforming consumer behaviour,” said Amit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Yulu. “Seller brands are increasingly prioritising reliable, technology-driven logistics partners to ensure seamless fulfilment. As a partner to all leading brands, Yulu has expanded operational bandwidth to support growing demand and help our customers deliver goods on time, efficiently, and with trust,” he added.

Data from September 2025 reflects the scale of Yulu’s operations: over 45,000 EVs on the road, 315 million green deliveries completed, and 3.8 lakh delivery partners empowered through sustainable mobility solutions. Within that, nearly 32,000 quick-commerce riders used Yulu Dex EVs in September alone, facilitating 14.3 million deliveries across six cities—a record high for the company.

Advertisement

To manage the festive surge, Yulu has strengthened its battery-swapping network through its energy subsidiary, Yuma Energy, which has completed over 36.7 million battery swaps to date. This robust infrastructure ensures riders experience zero downtime during peak hours, keeping deliveries seamless and efficient.

On the environmental front, Yulu’s electric fleet has prevented more than 46 million kilograms of CO₂ emissions, reinforcing its position as one of India’s largest green logistics enablers. The company’s growing presence in urban mobility demonstrates how sustainability and speed can coexist within India’s booming delivery economy.

For Yulu, the ongoing festive season isn’t just about meeting demand—it’s about redefining how India moves goods. As Gupta puts it, Yulu’s mission is to make the country’s delivery ecosystem “faster, greener, and more inclusive.”