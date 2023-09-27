Intel India appoints Gokul Subramaniam as President

Intel has announced Gokul Subramaniam as Intel India President on Wednesday and in his new role, Subramaniam will be responsible for Intel’s overall engineering and design operations in India, including driving innovation, cross-group efficiencies and execution of Intel products from the site.

Subramaniam has been with Intel for over 11 years, and during this period, he held several technical and business leadership positions in product and systems engineering. Subramaniam is based in Bengaluru and is currently working as vice president in the Client Computing Group (CCG) and serves as general manager of Client Platforms and Systems within Intel. Subramaniam is taking over this new role of Intel India President in addition to his existing functional responsibility of leading Client Platforms and Systems in CCG.

“As a critical engineering and design centre for Intel, Intel India plays a vital role in our company’s transformation journey and the trajectory towards product leadership. I am excited about the engineering prowess we have at the site and the opportunities it brings to accelerate innovation and advance excellence in the execution of our engineering programs,” said Subramaniam.

When it comes to educational background, Subramaniam holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Madras, a master’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Texas and completed an executive program in general management from MIT Sloan School of Management. He is the inventor of six patents, with an additional five filed in the areas of computing, wireless, power management, industrial design, systems and software.

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director-Sales, Marketing and Communications Group (SMG) for Intel India, will continue to be responsible for Intel’s overall business in India, including driving new revenue and growth opportunities.

