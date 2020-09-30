IPL 2020: 5 cricket apps among top 10 most downloaded on Play Store

IPL 2020 mania has gripped the nation even as the audience has not been allowed to watch cricket from stadiums this time. As per the Sensor Tower data of the week ending September 27, five apps -- Hotstar, Cricbuzz, Cricket.com, IPL2020, and Live Cricket HD -- ranking in the top 10 on Google Play Store in terms of most downloads are all related to cricket. Sensor tower analyses the ranking of apps based on downloads on Play Store.

Interestingly, only one of these apps, Hotstar (ranked number 4), was among the top 10 apps as on September 19, when the IPL 2020 started in Abu Dhabi. During the start of the month, none of these cricket apps was among the top 10.

Disney+ Hotstar, which is the official broadcast partner for the IPL 2020, has been ranked on number 2 on the week ending September 27; last week it was on number 1 position, reported Business Standard. As on September 19, the day 1 of the IPL 2020, the app saw the overall viewership of around 8.4 million. The company, which was also the official partner for 2019 Cricket World Cup, saw 300 million subscribers watching the World Cup on its app.

Apart from Hotstar, Cricbuzz has ranked fourth with over 100 million downloads. The mobile app, which shows live scores, cricket commentary and analysis, ranked 372 at the start of the month. As on September 19, the mobile app saw massive downloads on Google Plat Store, pushing its ranking to 123.

Cricket.com followed the Cricbuzz app, which saw its ranking move up from 392 during the IPL starting week to 5 on September 27.

Similarly, IPL 2020 was also ranked on 232 on the week when IPL started. It now ranks number 8. The ranking of Live Cricket HD app has also jumped from 47 on September 20 to 6 on September 6.

Moving past all these cricket frenzy apps is a TikTok clone app called Snack Video. This app is seeing massive downloads on Google Play Store, taking its ranking to number 1 as on September 27. As per reports, there are several issues around the original of this app, but so far it's not been on the government's radar. The top 10 apps list also features Google Meet, Zoom and JioTV.

