IRCTC Q3 net profit rises 22% to Rs 256 cr, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share

IRCTC, the tourism and ticketing arm of Indian Railways, on Thursday reported 22% jump in net profit at Rs 256 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 as against Rs 209 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue rose 70% to Rs 918 crore as compared to Rs 540 crore in Q3FY22. The company announced interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

On Thursday at 2:45 pm, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 0.6% higher at Rs 645.2

