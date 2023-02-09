scorecardresearch
Clear all
News
LATEST
Corporate
IRCTC Q3 net profit rises 22% to Rs 256 cr, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share

Feedback

IRCTC Q3 net profit rises 22% to Rs 256 cr, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share

IRCTC's revenue rose 70% to Rs 918 cr in Q3FY23

IRCTC's scrip on BSE was trading 0.6% higher at Rs 645.2 IRCTC's scrip on BSE was trading 0.6% higher at Rs 645.2

IRCTC, the tourism and ticketing arm of Indian Railways, on Thursday reported 22% jump in net profit at Rs 256 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 as against Rs 209 crore in the year-ago period. 

The company's revenue rose 70% to Rs 918 crore as compared to Rs 540 crore in Q3FY22. The company announced interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share. 

On Thursday at 2:45 pm, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 0.6% higher at Rs 645.2
 

Published on: Feb 09, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Feb 09, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS