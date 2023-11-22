'It would have been a non-bailable offense': Nawaz Modi on not filing FIR against Gautam Singhania for domestic violence

Nawaz Modi Singhania, the estranged wife of Raymond MD Gautam Singhania, on Tuesday said that she did not file an FIR against the billionaire industrialist because that would have become a domestic violence case - which carries a tougher sentence. Gautam Singhania has separated from Nawaz Modi after 32 years of relationship.

Also Read: The Raymond Empire: Fancy cars, Rs 8,400 crore top-line & an unhappy marriage

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Nawaz accused the billionaire of assaulting her and their minor daughter, Niharika. She said the first incident happened on the morning of September 10, when Gautam beat up, kicked, and punched her and Niharika "for something which felt like about 15 minutes...unrelentingly".

Nawaz said that Gautam flung her around the room several times. "He was just going all out for Niharika and me, and we were just trying to protect each other."

Also Read: 'Thank God for that': Nawaz Modi claims Ambani family came to her rescue after Gautam Singhania's alleged assault



When asked why she did not file a case against the textile tycoon, Nawaz said that she did not go for an FIR because then that "would have been converted into a DV, (Domestic Violence Report), which would have been a non-bailable offense."

"You get three years of rigorous imprisonment and hard labour, and the new DV rules are so much more pro-victim than they used to be. It's much tighter. Why did I do that? Because I am trying to save the unsavable. I was hoping he would do the right thing. Settle us," she said.

Nawaz, a professional fitness coach, said she and her daughter took refuge in a room and tried to seek help from the police. She, however, alleged that Gautam tried to prevent police from coming to their place, but it was Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani who came to their rescue and ensured police action.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nawaz Modi's first interview after separation from Raymond boss Gautam Singhania; Full text

"I called my friend Ananya Goenka. She figured that the police were not going to come [to help us]. Gautam would have managed things around. Ananya said, 'Me and Anant will go to the police station and come there'," Nawaz Modi said.

"Nita Ambani was on the line with me, and Anant Ambani was on the line with me. The whole family had jumped in. Thank God for that, because Gautam was telling Niharika, "The cops are not going to help you. Everyone is in my pocket". Gautam did stop the cops from coming, but the Ambanis made sure they came," she said.

Gautam refused to comment on the allegations made by his wife Nawaz Modi. "In the interest of my two beautiful daughters, I would like to maintain my family's dignity and I will refrain from offering any comment. Please respect my privacy," he said.