'Thank God for that': Nawaz Modi claims Ambani family came to her rescue after Gautam Singhania's alleged assault

Raymond Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, in an interview has opened up about how the events leading to their eventual separation unfolded. She said that the Ambanis had to step in after her billionaire husband physically assaulted her and their daughter, Niharika.

Narrating the events of the morning of September 10 in an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi said that she and her daughter tried to seek help from the police after Singhania assaulted them after his birthday party at their Mumbai residence. Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani had to step in to rescue her and ensure police action, she said.

Nawaz Modi said that she called her friend Ananya Goenka, who figured that the police were not going to come and help them as “Gautam would have managed things around”. Their daughter Niharika also called her friend Vishwaroop, who is the son of Trishakar Bajaj, Singhania’s first cousin.

“So Trishakar’s son Vishwaroop, was also there. He is a good friend of my daughters. They are the same age. So she called him up, 'Vishu come back, right now',” said Nawaz Modi, narrating the events. Niharika also urged Vishwaroop to bring Trishakar Bajaj to liaise with Gautam Singhania.

"Before I knew it, Nita Ambani was on the line with me, Anant Ambani was on the line with me. The whole family had jumped in. Thank God for that, because Gautam was telling Niharika ‘the cops are not going to help you. Everyone is in my pocket.’ So Niharika got even more distraught, and I told her to just calm down, we are getting help. Gautam did stop the cops from coming, but the Ambanis made sure they came,” said Nawaz Modi.

She added that Gautam Singhania tried to stop the cops from coming and entering JK House, but due to Ambanis’ instructions, the cops overruled everything the Raymond chief tried. “He was then truly cornered. He didn’t want the NCs (non-cognizable offence report) to be written. The Ambanis made sure that they were written,” said Nawaz Modi.

Meanwhile, Gautam Singhania refused to comment on the allegations levelled by Nawaz Modi. “In the interest of my two beautiful daughters, I would like to maintain my family’s dignity and I will refrain from offering any comment. Please respect my privacy,” he said in response to the interview.

The Ambanis have not made any statement on this issue.

(Interview by Sangeeta Waddhwani)

