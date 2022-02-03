ITC Q3 net profit rises 15% to Rs 4,056 cr, interim dividend of Rs 5.25 declared

FMCG-cigarette-to-hotel major ITC on Thursday reported a year-on-year consolidated net profit of Rs 4,056 crore, up 15 per cent in the quarter ended 31 December, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,526 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations for the period comes at Rs 18,365 crore, up 30 per cent for the December quarter. The company had posted a revenue of Rs 14,124 crore in the corresponding period.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share for the current financial year. Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 4th March, 2022 to those members entitled thereto, the FMCG major said in its regulatory filing.

Segment wise, revenue from cigarette business rose 14 per cent during the quarter under preview at Rs 6,959 crore as against Rs 6,091 crore.

The FMCG others' revenue rose 9 per cent to Rs 4,099 crore from Rs 3,752 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Shares of meme-favorite ITC on Friday closed 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 234.30 apiece on BSE ahead of the quarterly results. The country’s largest tobacco company has shone after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman didn't make any changes in the taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products in the Budget session of 2022-2023, which is a big positive for the company.

