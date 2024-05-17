Roti over naan? Zomato introduces new feature to push users towards healthier dishes

Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, announced a new feature aimed at helping users make healthier food choices. This feature will subtly suggest healthier alternatives when placing orders, such as recommending roti instead of naan.

According to Goyal, the new feature has already garnered a 7 per cent attachment rate, with users responding positively. Goyal mentioned that Zomato plans to expand this feature to other dishes and categories. For instance, when a user adds a dessert to their cart, Zomato might suggest lower-calorie options.

Zomato-owned Blinkit is also trying new ways to retain and grow customers. Recently, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that the company will be giving out free coriander with orders that have a certain threshold of vegetables. The idea came from a X (formerly Twitter) post where a user said his mother was in shock that she had to pay to buy 'dhaniya'.

In response, Dhindsa announced that the quick-commerce platform will start offering 'free dhaniya' and asked users to thank 'Ankit's mom' for her idea. He also promised that the feature will be refined further.

