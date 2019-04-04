Jet Airways operating with 26 aircraft, fulfils norms to fly abroad: Aviation secretary

Cash-strapped Jet Airways is currently operating a fleet of 26 planes and the airline is eligibility to fly internationally, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola told PTI.

"26 planes are flying currently," said Kharola, adding that international operations of an airline depends on the number of aircraft and seating capacity and Jet Airways "right now fulfils this" criteria.

The secretary reportedly said that airlines have to comply with the "0/20 rule for international operations". He also said that since Jet Airways has 26 aircraft in its fleet currently, question of "examining Jet Airways" on "0/20 rule does not arise".

Kharola also revealed that Jet Airways reiterated on Thursday that it will fly 75 aircraft by the end of April.

On Wednesday evening, Kharola had said that Jet Airways is operating 28 planes, including 15 aircraft in the domestic routes.

Also Read: Jet Airways may not fly beyond April if it does not get Rs 1,500 crore in a week

Speaking on the sidelines of an aviation conference, he had said that the airline's ability to fly international operations needs to be "examined". That's because under India's new aviation policy of 2016, domestic airlines can fly overseas provided they deploy 20 planes or 20% of their total capacity for domestic operations.

As per information available on Jet Airways website, the beleaguered airline had a total fleet of 119 planes.

Jet Airways, which is facing financial crisis, on Tuesday disclosed that an additional 15 aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements.

Also Read: Have helped to implement the resolution plan laid down by Jet Airways' lenders: Naresh Goyal

Earlier this week, the Indian aviation watchdog approved the summer schedule of flights of Jet Airways only till April 25, while that for all other domestic airlines such as Vistara, IndiGo, Air India and GoAir have been approved till October 26.

On March 25, the airline's board had approved 'the debt resolution plan', under which SBI-led consortium of lenders acquired a majority stake in the company after Naresh Goyal along with his wife Anita Goyal, and one nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC resigned from the board of the company. The lenders to the struggling airline also proposed immediate funding support of upto Rs 1,500 crore to meet the operating cost.

(with inputs from PTI)

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar