JPMorgan opens two offices in Mumbai and Bangalore: All about the campuses

American banking giant JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday said that it has unveiled two new state-of-the-art campuses in India, based in Mumbai and Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion of its presence in the country.

These cutting-edge workplaces, recognised as two of the firm’s largest technology and operations centers on a global scale, are set to drive lasting service excellence, operational efficiency, and innovative practices, said JPMorgan.

The sprawling Mumbai campus, encompassing a staggering 1.16 million square feet, finds its home at the 23-acre Nirlon Knowledge Park (NKP), a prominent finance and technology hub situated along the Western Express Highway in Goregaon. Similarly, the brand-new Bengaluru hub, spanning an impressive 1.12 million square feet, is situated within the Embassy Tech Village (ETV), an expansive business park sprawling across 103 acres along the Outer Ring Road.

Daniel Wilkening, Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Services for Commercial Banking, as well as Executive for India and Philippines Corporate Centers at JPMorgan Chase, emphasised the pivotal role that Mumbai and Bengaluru have played in the firm’s sustained success over the past two decades.

“Over the last two decades, our Corporate Centers in India have evolved to provide technology solutions, business and functional support to serve all of our clients globally,” he said.

“Mumbai and Bengaluru are an integral part of our sustained success, and these new facilities demonstrate our continued commitment to India and our people,” added Wilkening.

Deepak Mangla, CEO of Corporate Centers, India & Philippines, JPMorgan Chase, lauded Mumbai and Bengaluru as truly global cities boasting exceptional talent pools. The new campuses, according to him, encapsulate the company's vision for the future, tailored to deliver a world-class experience for its employees.

“Mumbai and Bengaluru are truly global cities with an incredible talent pool. Our new offices symbolise our vision for the future and are designed to enable a world-class experience for our people, with best-in-class amenities to transform the way we work, connect, collaborate, and innovate,” said Mangla.

“Every aspect in these modern offices has been deeply thought through to support our customers, clients, and people through an ever-changing world. The campuses enable our people with state-of-the-art technology, flexible, efficient, and inclusive workspaces that are powered by sustainability and holistic wellbeing,” he added.

The principle of zero-waste management governs these workspaces, promoting digitalisation, paperless practices, materials repurposing, and waste segregation at the source. Also, the parking facilities incorporate electrical vehicle charging stations, said JPMorgan.

As part of the well-being of employees, the campuses provide amenities such as all-gender restrooms, a childcare Center, mother’s rooms, prayer areas, and a fully equipped health and wellness center, said JPMorgan.

