Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

KPMG to cut 5% of US jobs in fresh round of layoffs

KPMG, which cut about 2% of its US workforce in February as per a Financial Times report, was the first of the world's four biggest accountancy firms to slash jobs in the country.

The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa

KPMG is laying off 5% of its US employees after feeling the pinch of "economic headwinds, coupled with historically low attrition," a spokesperson for the Big Four accounting giant said on Monday, 26th June, reported by Reuters. 

The firm had over 39,000 employees in the US at the end of its last fiscal year on Sept. 30.

The latest round of job cuts would take place through the rest of its 2023 financial year, the firm said.

"We do not take this decision lightly. However, we believe it is in the best long-term interest of our firm and will position us for continued success into the future," KPMG said in an emailed statement.

Several companies have trimmed their headcount to batten down the hatches in anticipation of a potential economic downturn later in the year.

In April, Ernst & Young's US division shed 5% of its workforce. Deloitte had also reported to have slashed jobs.

KPMG's fresh round of layoffs were first reported by the Financial Times.

Besides KPMG, EY, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) make up the Big Four of accounting firms.
 

Published on: Jun 27, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
