Krishnamurthy Suryanarayan appointed as CFO of Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

Krishnamurthy Suryanarayan has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. (PMFL). Suryanarayan earlier worked with CEAT, Godrej Consumers Products, and RPG Life Science, and has over 25 years of leadership experience. In CEAT Ltd, he worked as VP-Finance and was responsible for improving productivity and increasing margins. In Godrej Consumers Products, he was part of the Leadership team and was responsible for their Africa business.

The company in an official statement said that Suryanarayan has deep domain expertise across a spectrum of activities that includes P&L management, treasury & forex, financial modelling, valuation, financial controls, and commercial decision-making in manufacturing, sales and distribution.

Suryanarayan completed his Chartered Accountancy in 1996 from the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India.

Devendra Shah, Chairman, PMFL, said that Suryanarayan is a veteran in finance with a strong track record of producing outcomes and adding value. "He is a high-impact executive with an impressive combination of strategic and financial discipline, fine-tuned operational capabilities, and transformational leadership skills. He will be a solid partner as we carry out our strategy and enhance our operational performance to put PMFL in a position for long-term, sustainable value generation”.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has also elevated Virendra Varma as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.



Also read: SpiceJet CFO Sanjeev Taneja resigns as losses widen

Also read: ZebPay's Avinash Shekhar quits as CEO; to launch new startup