LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant retires voluntarily; government approves exit

“The government has approved premature termination of appointment of Pant on account of his retirement on voluntary basis,” according to a notification issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance. The order invoked powers under the LIC (Staff) Rules, 1960, and the LIC Managing Directors Service Rules, 1988.

Pant had taken over as LIC’s Managing Director on June 1, 2025, with his appointment originally scheduled to continue until May 2027. Before becoming Managing Director, he served as LIC’s Appointed Actuary and Executive Director (Actuarial).

His departure comes only months after the DFS appointed Pant as a Whole-Time Member at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The appointment, announced in June 2026, was for five years or until he turned 65, whichever was earlier.

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Pant has spent more than three decades with LIC, with experience spanning actuarial services, investments, product development and the insurer’s international operations. He also headed LIC’s operations in Kenya during his career.

Before becoming Appointed Actuary in 2017, Pant had around five years of experience as Product Actuary and Actuary for International Operations at LIC. During this period, he was responsible for the company’s overall product and actuarial strategy.

He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Actuaries of India and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. Pant holds degrees in engineering and law as well as a Master’s in Business Administration.

Pant was also part of LIC’s senior management team during the company’s 2022 initial public offering (IPO) and its subsequent growth strategy. His actuarial and investment experience had placed him among the key executives involved in the insurer’s product and business planning.

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Following his exit, LIC’s board currently includes R. Doraiswamy as CEO and Managing Director, along with Ratnakar Patnaik as another Managing Director.

The government notification approving Pant’s voluntary retirement did not name a successor to his position. His departure could therefore lead to further changes in LIC’s senior management structure, although no fresh appointment has been announced so far.