Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant retires voluntarily; government approves exit

LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant retires voluntarily; government approves exit

According to an exchange filing by LIC on Friday, September 25, Pant was relieved from the services of the corporation with effect from September 24, 2026, after close of the day, following approval of his voluntary retirement by the government.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 5:22 PM IST
LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant retires voluntarily; government approves exitDinesh Pant had taken over as LIC’s Managing Director on June 1, 2025, with his appointment originally scheduled to continue until May 2027.

The government has approved the voluntary retirement of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Managing Director Dinesh Pant, with the state-owned insurer confirming that he has ceased to be the company’s Managing Director and key managerial personnel (KMP).

According to an exchange filing by LIC on Friday, September 25, Pant was relieved from the services of the corporation with effect from September 24, 2026, after close of the day, following approval of his voluntary retirement by the government.

Advertisement

“The government has approved premature termination of appointment of Pant on account of his retirement on voluntary basis,” according to a notification issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance. The order invoked powers under the LIC (Staff) Rules, 1960, and the LIC Managing Directors Service Rules, 1988.

Pant had taken over as LIC’s Managing Director on June 1, 2025, with his appointment originally scheduled to continue until May 2027. Before becoming Managing Director, he served as LIC’s Appointed Actuary and Executive Director (Actuarial).

His departure comes only months after the DFS appointed Pant as a Whole-Time Member at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The appointment, announced in June 2026, was for five years or until he turned 65, whichever was earlier.

Advertisement

Pant has spent more than three decades with LIC, with experience spanning actuarial services, investments, product development and the insurer’s international operations. He also headed LIC’s operations in Kenya during his career.

Before becoming Appointed Actuary in 2017, Pant had around five years of experience as Product Actuary and Actuary for International Operations at LIC. During this period, he was responsible for the company’s overall product and actuarial strategy.

He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Actuaries of India and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. Pant holds degrees in engineering and law as well as a Master’s in Business Administration.

Pant was also part of LIC’s senior management team during the company’s 2022 initial public offering (IPO) and its subsequent growth strategy. His actuarial and investment experience had placed him among the key executives involved in the insurer’s product and business planning.

Advertisement

Following his exit, LIC’s board currently includes R. Doraiswamy as CEO and Managing Director, along with Ratnakar Patnaik as another Managing Director.

The government notification approving Pant’s voluntary retirement did not name a successor to his position. His departure could therefore lead to further changes in LIC’s senior management structure, although no fresh appointment has been announced so far.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more