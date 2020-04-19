'Life in the era of COVID-19': PM Modi's key motivational message for working professionals in lockdown

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's young working professionals can show the way in ensuring a healthier and prosperous future. He also said that the energetic and innovative youth of the country could set up new business models for the post-COVID-19 world. Adaptability, efficiency, inclusivity, opportunity, and universalism are the essential ingredients of any business model for the post coronavirus world, Narendra Modi also said in a LinkedIn blog on Sunday.

"It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions. Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history," Narendra Modi added.

"India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity. I urge you all to think about this and contribute to the discourse," Modi added. India is currently under a lockdown until May 3 to fight against the spread of coronavirus.

He also called for unity and brotherhood in the times of crisis. "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood," Modi said.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in India has crossed 16,000. There are 16,116 cases in the country now. Out of that 519 people have died, while 2,301 people have recovered. The highest cases have been reported in Maharashtra with 3,651 cases. Six states in the country, including Delhi have more than 1,000 cases each.

