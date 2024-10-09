L&T, Bajaj Finance, and others: Internship opportunities surge three-fold as 130 firms post roles ahead of official launch

The number of internship opportunities available on the internship portal has seen a significant surge ahead of its official opening for applicants on October 12, 2024. Between October 7 and October 9, the number of internships increased more than three-fold, rising from around 16,000 to nearly 50,000, sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told Business Today. The portal was opened for companies to post opportunities on October 3, 2024.

Internship opportunities have been posted by more than 130 Companies, including by major private sector players such as Jubilant Foodworks, Eicher Motor Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Bajaj Finance, and Muthoot Finance.

The opportunities span 22 sectors, with the largest share in the Oil, Gas, and Energy sectors, followed closely by the Travel and Hospitality sectors. Other sectors offering internships include Automotives, Banking and Financial Services, Infrastructure and Construction, Manufacturing and Industrial, and Aviation and Defence.

Internships are available across more than 20 fields, including Operations Management, Production and Manufacturing, Maintenance, and Sales and Marketing. The opportunities are distributed across the country, with internships offered in 650 districts, covering all 36 states and Union Territories.