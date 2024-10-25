Macrotech Developers’ Q2 PAT jumps 113%; revenue up 50% yoy

Macrotech Developers, popularly known for its brand name Lodha Developers, today reported a 113% year-on-year surge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the July-September quarter. The Mumbai-based real estate major reported its net profit grow to Rs 423 crore during the quarter, over Rs 203 crore it had posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, Macrotech’s consolidated revenue from operations grew by a healthy 50% year-on-year to Rs 2,626 crore - up from Rs 1,750 crore in the same quarter previous year. According to the company, it achieved its best ever pre-sales performance of Rs 4,290 crore during the quarter.

“We achieved our best ever quarterly pre-sales performance of Rs 42.9 billion in Q2, FY25 which is a seasonally weak quarter due to monsoons. Additionally, the quarter was impacted by the inauspicious ‘Shraddh’ period in September this year (vs. October in FY24) as well as excessive rains. Despite this disruption, we achieved our third consecutive quarter of Rs 40bn+ pre-sales,” said Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers Ltd. Its EBITDA margin stood at 34%.

In the first six months of FY2025, Macrotech’s pre-sales surged to Rs 8,300 crore. “With the festive season well underway, we are on track to achieve our guidance of Rs 175 billion pre-sales for FY25. Early signs of festive season suggest robust demand for quality branded housing on the back of strong affordability and consumer optimism. Intense competition among mortgage providers coupled with the expected downward trajectory for rate cycle in the H2, FY25 will provide further tailwind for the sector especially in the mid-income segment where we have a sizable presence,” Lodha added.

During the period, Macrotech added added two projects each in Pune and Bengaluru with gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,700 crore and Rs 3,800 crore, respectively. According to Lodha, its project additions in Bengaluru will enable its planned acceleration from next year onwards. Overall business development for the first half of the fiscal stood at Rs 16,600 crore, which was over 75% of the full year guidance of Rs 21,000 crore. “We continue to see a strong pipeline of business development opportunities for our residential business giving us a strong growth visibility,” he said.

Macrotech completed its first transaction for setting up data centers at Palava, Maharashtra. According to the management, it expects demand for this asset class to scale up significantly with the artificial intelligence and data revolutions that is underway.