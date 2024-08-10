Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit: Bengaluru session draws over 500 industry leaders

The Government of Madhya Pradesh hosted the third “Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bengaluru on August 8, 2024. This event served as a strategic platform to promote the upcoming “Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2025” and to draw investors to establish industries in the state. The session provided a unique opportunity to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s investment potential to key stakeholders and investors across various sectors.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 500 prominent industrialists and representatives from more than 10 industry associations, including NASSCOM, IESA, TIE, CIMI, KASSIA, FIEO, AEPC, FKCCI, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs). The session focused on sectors such as IT, ITeS & ESDM, Space Tech, and Pharmaceuticals, attracting significant attention from both national and international investors.

The program kicked off on August 7 with the Chief Minister’s visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, providing a deeper understanding of the production processes involved in aerospace and defense manufacturing. This was followed by an insightful roundtable discussion on the Space Technology sector, where participants explored India’s current space tech landscape, potential collaborations, and the state’s role in the growing space economy.

Another key roundtable discussion with NASSCOM brought industry leaders from Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS to the table, highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s potential in the digital economy and the benefits of expanding IT infrastructure and employment opportunities.

The main event on August 8, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, featured a series of significant interactions, presentations, and MoUs aimed at strengthening the state’s industrial ties with key players in the region. Notable industrialists, including Mohandas Pai, Padma Shree awardee and Co-founder of Aarin Capital Partners, Siddharth Sethi, Managing Director of InfoBeans, and Shiv Venkatramani, Chief Operations Officer of Lapp India, shared the dais with the Chief Minister.

Throughout the event, over 40 one-to-one meetings were organized between industry leaders and the Chief Minister, fostering in-depth discussions and potential collaborations. These meetings, with prominent companies such as Nvidia, Google Cloud, Infosys, Aarin Capital Partners, Tech Mahindra, HP, AGI Glaspac, Kaynes, Kirloskar, Bosch, Lapp India, Groww, Goldman Sachs, and Thiagarajar Mills, offered investors valuable insights into Madhya Pradesh's business environment and the state’s commitment to supporting new ventures through robust policy initiatives and infrastructure development.

The inaugural session saw Siddharth Sethi of InfoBeans Ltd. deliver the opening remarks, praising Madhya Pradesh’s favorable government policies, single-window clearance, and exceptional infrastructure. “The infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh is truly No. 1,” he stated.

Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, highlighted the state’s attractive policies, emphasizing investment incentives for manufacturing and green industrialization. Sanjay Dubey, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science & Technology, showcased opportunities in the IT, ITeS & ESDM sectors, noting the state’s commitment to supporting startups and fostering a conducive environment for the tech industry.

The event also featured presentations from Navneet Mohan Kothari, Secretary of the Department of MSME, who underscored the state’s thriving MSME sector and its support for small and medium enterprises, and Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, who emphasized the state’s tourism potential in religious, wildlife, adventure, and film tourism.

A significant highlight of the event was the signing of four MoUs between Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. and key industry associations, including IESA, TIE, ECLINA, and AGI. These MoUs aim to enhance cooperation and attract investment in the state’s thriving IT, ITeS & ESDM sectors.

In his address, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav outlined the government’s vision for promoting investment, innovation, and sustainable development in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasized the state’s dedication to advancing with the nation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Chandramauli Shukla, Managing Director of MPIDC, who expressed his gratitude to all participants and highlighted the importance of collaboration in driving economic growth. He announced that MPIDC’s team would continue its industry outreach, with plans for more such sessions in various cities, leading up to the Global Investors Summit 2025.

The Bengaluru session facilitated dialogue with over 100 key stakeholders through various networking sessions and roundtable discussions on the IT, ITeS & ESDM sector, Apparel Sector, Space Tech Sector, and GCCs. The event attracted investments totaling ₹3200 crores across various sectors, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that supports innovation and economic growth.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh, is keen on advancing the state through these interactive sessions, both in India and abroad, as a pathway to the Global Investors Summit 2025, with the goal of transforming Madhya Pradesh into a US$550 billion economy.