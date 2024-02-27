Maharashtra: Global fast-food outlets to face scrutiny amid fake cheese crackdown

Maharashtra is intensifying its scrutiny of fast-food chains, with a focus on investigating whether widely promoted items claiming to contain real cheese actually incorporate cheese substitutes, news agency Reuters reported. The move follows recent reports suggesting the use of cheese alternatives in certain McDonald's products.



The examinations will not be limited to McDonald's outlets but will encompass other major global fast-food chains operating in the area, as indicated by a high-ranking official cited in the report.



The objective is to verify adherence to display and labeling regulations, with a specific focus on the accurate representation of cheese content in food items.



Westlife Foodworld, the predominant franchise holder of McDonald's in India, has encountered scrutiny over its use of cheese. Reports from the previous year hinted that certain McDonald's offerings might have incorporated cheese alternatives derived from vegetable oil instead of authentic cheese.



In light of these apprehensions, Westlife Foodworld took corrective measures by eliminating the term "cheese" from the names of certain items and renaming them to transparently convey their actual ingredients.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration is now preparing to conduct inspections at all McDonald's establishments, along with other prominent fast-food chains, to identify any comparable breaches in labeling regulations.



Though the authorities have not disclosed the specific brands targeted in this crackdown, sources suggest that outlets of major fast-food chains like Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino's, and KFC in Maharashtra are expected to be subject to scrutiny.



The authorities possess the authority to suspend the licenses of restaurants that are found to mislead consumers regarding food and safety standards. Despite the potential consequences for these chains, Westlife Foodworld has expressed confidence in its adherence to high standards and has welcomed the inspections.



In the instance of McDonald's, one outlet had its license temporarily suspended for allegedly using cheese analogues in products marketed as containing real cheese. However, Westlife Foodworld successfully appealed the suspension, emphasizing its commitment to using genuine cheese sourced from approved suppliers.