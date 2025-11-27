Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Mahindra to hike prices only on tangible cost rise, won’t undermine GST cuts

Mahindra to hike prices only on tangible cost rise, won’t undermine GST cuts

Rajesh Jejurikar said that Mahindra is mindful of the government’s recent GST reduction, calling it a “significant milestone step” for the industry and consumers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025 12:06 PM IST
Mahindra to hike prices only on tangible cost rise, won’t undermine GST cutsMahindra says it will not do anything that undermines their strategy

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, has ruled out any immediate price hike, saying the company will act only if there is a tangible increase in raw material costs.

“We will not take price hikes right now unless raw material prices see a significant increase,” Jejurikar said. He added that Mahindra is mindful of the government’s recent GST reduction, calling it a “significant milestone step” for the industry and consumers.

Advertisement

“We will not do anything that undermines that strategy by driving prices up for profiteering. Price hikes will be purely cost-led, not habitual,” he said.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd clocked a record sales revenue of over Rs 8,000 crore in the first half of FY2026, driven by demand for its popular electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and the BE 6.

The automaker said it sold more than 30,000 units of the XEV 9e and BE 6 in the first seven months of this year. This performance has made Mahindra the No. 1 EV brand in India by revenue market share in the first six months of FY2026, the company said in a statement.

Published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today