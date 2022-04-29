Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit rises 58% to Rs 1,839 cr, board approves Rs 60 dividend

India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India posted a 57.7% jump in quarterly profit on Friday as price hikes and lower sales promotion costs helped the country's top carmaker outweigh the impact of high raw material costs and global semiconductor shortages.

The company reported Rs 1,839 crore standalone net profit for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022 as compared with Rs 1,166 crore for the year-ago period.

During the quarter, Maruti registered net sales of Rs 25,514 crore, an increase of 11.1 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The automaker said that production during the year was impacted by shortage of electronic components by an estimated 270,000 vehicles, mostly domestic models, because of which there were pending customer bookings of about 268,000 vehicles at the end of the year.

In addition, the first quarter witnessed a disruption owing to the second COVID-19 wave, it added.

Graphic credit: Pragati Srivastava

Maruti Suzuki sold total of 488,830 vehicles during the said quarter, lower by 0.7 per cent compared to the same period previous year. The sales in the domestic market stood at 420,376 units, a decline of 8 per cent over that in Q4FY21. The sales in the export market were at 68,454 units, which is the highest ever in any quarter, it added.

The prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and precious metals witnessed an unprecedented increase during this year, the automaker noted. The company was forced to increase prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact. The company continued to work on cost reduction efforts to minimize the impact on customers.

With this, the operating profit for the Quarter stood at Rs 1,779.6 crore, a growth of 42.4 per cent over that of Q4FY21.

Though the profit in FY22 was lower, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 60 per share (face value of Rs 5 per share) compared to Rs 45 per share in FY 21. "This is a special one-time gesture to thank shareholders for their patronage and support as the company commemorates its 40th year since inception," Maruti stated.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki on Friday traded 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 7,793.15 apiece on BSE post declaration of financial results during late trading hours.