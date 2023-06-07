McDowell's, Royal Stag, Imperial Blue: Whiskey is king in India, one of the fastest-growing alcohol markets

How does India like its drinks? Shaken, stirred, on the rocks…and copiously! India is one of the biggest consumers of alcohol, which might seem obvious considering India’s growing population. And in India whiskey is the unrivalled king.

India’s love for whiskeys has translated into high sales of some of its popular brands. According to the Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club 2023 report, McDowell’s Whisky is the highest-selling whiskey brand, and the overall third-highest selling alcohol brand. The highest selling alcohol brand is Jinro soju that sold 100.9 million cases in 2022, and saw a growth of 6.8 per cent from the previous year. The second slot was captured by Ginebra San Miguel gin that sold 37.9 million cases in 2022.

On the third spot was Indian whiskey McDowell’s Whisky that sold 30.8 million cases in 2022, a growth of 2.3 per cent. Royal Stag and Imperial Blue Indian whiskeys were in 6th and 7th spots, with sales of 27.1 million cases and 24 million cases. Another Indian whiskey on the list is Blenders Pride on the 17th spot with sales of 9.5 million cases in 2022. Indian whiskeys 8PM saw sales of 9.1 million cases, and Royal Challenge sold 7.2 million cases, a significant growth of 53.2 per cent.

The report said that India is the standout when it comes to the list. It said that considering India is the most populous country in the world now, it is not surprising that it is also one of the fastest-growing markets for alcohol sales.

India, moreover, surpassed France to become Scotch whiskey’s largest market this year. The report said that companies like Tilaknagar Industries’ Mansion House and Diageo/United Spirits’ Royal Challenge grew more than 50 per cent on already massive volumes.

“While India has proven to be the location for growth, it’s another giant that is reaping the rewards from long-standing investment in the region. Diageo accounts for five of the 10 fastest-growing brands on the list,” the report stated.

In the list of whiskeys, Indian whiskeys have a dominating presence. The top three entries are Indian whiskeys McDowell’s, Royal Stag and Imperial Blue. Scotch whiskey Johnnie Walker and American whiskey Jack Daniel’s are on the fourth and fifth slots with sales of 22.7 million and 14.6 million cases. Irish whiskey Jameson, Blenders Pride, Scotch whiskey Ballentine’s, 8PM and Canadian whiskey Royal Crown follow in the list, forming the top 10 whiskey brands in 2022. Of the top 10, five are Indian whiskeys.

The report added that only four of the Indian whiskeys – McDowell’s (2.3 per cent), Imperial Blue (-0.4 per cent), 8PM (-5.2 per cent), Director’s Special (3.4 per cent) – did not enjoy double-digit growth in 2022. 8PM Premium Black (55.6 per cent) and Royal Challenge (53.2 per cent) were two of the fastest-growing brands in the supplement.

“The domestic market for Indian whiskey is vast – 1.5 billion litres, according to an oft-cited report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The astronomical volumes were made even more astounding when a 2022 YouGov survey of urban Indians of legal drinking age found that more than half never even tried it,” the report added.

When it comes to vodka, Diageo’s Smirnoff, Pernod Ricard’s Absolut, Radico Khaitan’s Magic Moments, and Bacardi’s Grey Goose are some of the most sought-after brands in the world. Smirnoff saw sales of 28.1 million cases, Absolut 13 million, Magic Moments 4.8 million, 4.2 million cases in 2022.

Bacardi rum, Diageo’s Captain Morgan, Diageo/United Spirits’ McDowell’s No 1 Celebration, Radico Khaitan’s Contessa are some of the highest-selling rums in the world. Tilaknagar Industries’ Mansion House, Radico Khaitan’s Admiral, Diageo/United Spirits’ McDowell’s are some of the highest-selling brandy and cognac brands in the world.

The report added that brands with a strong showing in India had a “bumper 2022”. Diageo/United Spirits’ Black Dog and Tilaknagar Industries’ Courrier Napoleon Brandy, for instance, entered the million-case bracket.

